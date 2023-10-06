GRPD reports K9 Dozer is 'back on four feet' after hit and run injury

Dozer was in a police cruiser responding to a breaking and entering call when it was hit by an SUV.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) K9 Dozer is back on his four feet after being injured in a crash back in August.

Dozer was in a police cruiser responding to a breaking and entering call when it was hit by an SUV. The officer in the car with Dozer was OK, but Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury.

The injury caused paralysis in Dozer's hind legs according to GRPD. However, they also said it was likely Dozer would walk again. And now, that's exactly what he's doing.

GRPD reported in a Facebook post Friday that Dozer has been making great progress in physical therapy.

They're still not sure if he will be able to return to duty, but said they will continue to provide updates.

In the meantime, everyone at GRPD is happy to see Dozer back on his four feet and they are thankful to everyone sending good thoughts his way.

