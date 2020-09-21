GRPD reports positive outcomes from additional enforcement, engagement over the weekend

Officers emphasized non-enforcement interactions with residents.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department deployed an additional 110 officers over the weekend, which ultimately had positive outcomes, according to the department.

The additional officers were deployed Friday through Sunday in an effort to address the recent increase in gun violence in the city, to engage community members and to increase the trust between community members and officers.

The extra officers included patrol personnel, the Special Response team, the Vice Unit and members of the Detective Unit.

“By all accounts, we can label this a significant success,” Police Chief Eric Payne said. “My officers worked very hard to address the violence and engage residents in a positive way.”

GRPD provided these results from the three nights:

155 positive non-enforcement interactions with residents.

40 traffic stops and 13 field interviews

18 misdemeanor arrests and 16 felony arrests

31 hours on bike patrol and 38 hours on foot patrol

10 illegal firearms taken off of the streets

According to a press release from GRPD, the officers used intelligence from crime analysts to strategically address violent crime. They also emphasized non-enforcement interactions with residents.

“This is the policing Grand Rapids can expect as we move forward and implement our new strategic plan,” Payne said. “Through these efforts, we are committed to making sure everyone in Grand Rapids is safe and feels safe at all times.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.