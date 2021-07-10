GRPD: Robber fired a shot, stole money from 2 people on the city's SE side

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at a home in the area of Union Avenue SE and Franklin Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery on the city’s southeast side.

Police say the robber approached two people sitting on a porch. During the incident, the robber fired a shot, but it didn’t hit anyone. The suspect ended up getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The crime is currently under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

