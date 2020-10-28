Grand Rapids Police investigating 'critical incident' on SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are asking that people avoid an area on the city's southeast side as police deal with a "critical incident."
It's happening in the area of Sigsbee Street SE and Benjamin Avenue SE, according to an early Wednesday morning tweet from Grand Rapids Police.
Police have not made it clear what is happening in the area or who it involves, just that it is a "critical incident."
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
