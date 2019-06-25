GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police officers are investigating yet another shooting incident in the city.

According to Sgt. Dan Adams, it happened around 9 a.m. at a home on Corinne Street SW between Buchanan Avenue SW and Division Street SW.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a victim who had been shot. Sgt. Adams said the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery. He is listed in critical condition.

Investigators are looking for two men, one with a beard and the other wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, involved in the shooting. Both suspects fled the scene on foot. The area was canvassed by a K-9 unit, but investigators did not locate them.

RELATED: Two shooting incidents in Grand Rapids leave 1 woman injured

RELATED: City of Grand Rapids looking for ideas to end violence

This is the third shooting incident to happen Tuesday, June 25. Around 3:30 a.m. this morning a woman was shot in the arm and leg while in her car just a block north from Corinne Street NW. Around the same time, a house on the northwest side was shot at.

In the last four days, there has been a total of eight separate shooting incidents. Interim police chief David Kiddle says that department has been monitoring shooting numbers for several months and has noticed a slow uptick in violent crimes. During a Tuesday morning press conference, he said the latest incidents are "completely unacceptable" and that the community needs to come together to put an end to gun violence in Grand Rapids.

Investigators have not found connections between any of the shootings thus far. If anyone has information about any of the shootings contact the police department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Grand Rapids Police Department's Facebook page.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter