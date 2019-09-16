GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person involved in two separate arson incidents on the city's northeast side.

According to GRPD, a home in the 2000 block of Swensberg Avenue NE has experienced two arson attempts since the beginning of September. Area security cameras caught both incidents on video.

The footage shows a white male attempting to set fire to the home. He appears to be wearing a black-hooded Northface jacket, black pants and black boots.

GRPD says the acts of violence are not tolerated in the city and hope someone will come forward.

Anyone with information should contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

