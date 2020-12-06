Grand Rapids Police working to ID those involved in downtown damage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids have released new images and videos from last month's damage to downtown buildings and property in hopes of identifying those involved.
The Grand Rapids Police Department, along with Silent Observer, created a place for people to submit photos and videos but closed it after receiving more than 20,000 tips.
In a Facebook post shared Thursday, the department said multiple arrests have been made in connection to the May 30 riot, but there are still many more to take.
In a video posted by GRPD, people are seen breaking into the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM). Police are hoping members of the community can identify the man in the video wearing a light blue face mask and black-framed glasses -- or anyone else in the video breaking windows.
Police are also trying to identify the woman with a bat who attempted to break the windows at the Secretary of State Offices on North Division Avenue, as well as the man she handed the bat off to. As well as the woman wearing a maroon shirt. She is wanted for allegedly damaging police cruisers.
"Any assistance by the community would be greatly appreciated," the department wrote on Facebook. "These videos do not represent what Grand Rapids stands for, but hopefully the community and police can work together to hold these people accountable. That kind of cooperation is what our community is all about."
So far, ten people are facing charges related to the riot. A person was charged Thursday, June 11. Haile Wlekidan Abreeham, 22, faces one count of riot, a 10-year felony, one county of entry without breaking with intent to commit larceny, a 5-year felony. Abreeham is facing charges related to damage at Preusser Jewelers.
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says more criminal charges are likely as investigators continue sifting through evidence. “I anticipate there’s going to be more charges, but it’s just going to take a long time, given the sheer number of videos and all the people involved,’’ he said.
Costs pegged to the rioting is fast approaching $2.4 million, which includes damages to municipal property, five Wyoming police cruisers, family-owned businesses and costs to GRPD, like $503,000 in overtime. The numbers are preliminary and do not include what merchants lost from the looting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-456-3380 or submit a tip to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
Photos: Violence erupts in Grand Rapids after peaceful protest
