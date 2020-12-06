Grand Rapids Police working to ID those involved in downtown damage

The GRPD has made numerous arrests for crimes perpetrated during the May 30th civil unrest. The department’s detectives and crime analysts continue to work aggressively to identify suspect’s from that night so they may be held accountable for their lawless actions. The GRPD is sharing video and pictures of several suspects and asking for the community’s help in identifying them. Please take a look at the attached files and contact investigators at 456-3380 if you have any information. If you would like to remain anonymous you may file tips with Silent Observer at 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org. The first clip shows subjects attempting to break the windows of the News 8 studio attached to the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM). Detectives are particularly interested in the white male with the light blue face mask and black framed glasses. Detectives are also interested in the identity of any of the other subjects breaking windows. The second video shows a female attempting to break the windows at the Secretary of State Offices on North Division. Investigators would also like to identify the female with the bat and also the white male that she hands her baseball bat off to. Thirdly the female with the maroon top is wanted for identification reference damage to police vehicles. Any assistance by the community would be greatly appreciated. These videos do not represent what Grand Rapids stands for, but hopefully the community and police can work together to hold these people accountable. That kind of cooperation is what our community is all about.