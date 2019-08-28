GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police say there is an "active" shooting near Union High School.

The shooting occurred at Tremont Boulevard NW and Ravine Drive NW.

Sergeant Cathy Williams said at a press conference that there were two teenage victims with minor injuries. She said both are former Grand Rapids Public Schools' students, but the shooting did not happen on GRPS property and they do not believe the shooting to be school-related.

Williams said multiple vehicles were involved in the shooting. GRPD believes shots came from inside the vehicle and both victims to be from the same vehicle. The original vehicle is still on scene.

Williams added that a neighbor on Ravine Drive tried to stop the shooting. He was not injured and police are currently speaking with them.

A K-9 track was used to track the suspects but could not locate them.

There was a police presence at the intersection of Van Buren and 11th NW, and Williams said it was connected to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

