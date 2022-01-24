GRPD: Man in hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds

There is no suspect information at this time, and police say where the incident took place is currently unknown.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds in Grand Rapids, police say.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers responded to Butterworth Hospital around 10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting victim going to the hospital..

Upon arrival, officers met the victim, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say his injuries are considered lift threating.

There is no suspect information at this time, and police say where the incident exactly took place is currently unknown.

Investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

