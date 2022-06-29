1 in custody, 1 at large in Grand Rapids shots fired incident

No injuries were reported, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is in custody and another suspect is at large following a shots fired and pursuit incident in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

Grand Rapids officers had located a vehicle whose occupants were believed to be carrying a concealed weapon that was previously used to fire a shot, according to police. No injuries were reported in the shots fired incident.

The vehicle refused to stop when officers attempted a traffic stop, and the vehicle led officers on a short pursuit. The vehicle was stopped in the 1000 block of Lafayette Street SE.

The driver was taken into custody and the passenger of the vehicle fled on foot. Officers worked to locate the suspect with K-9 units, and a search warrant was issued for the home that the suspect was believed to have gone into.

The suspect is still at large.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.