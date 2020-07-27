GRPD: Stolen BMW crashes into tree

Police in Grand Rapids have recovered two stolen cars early Monday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A stolen BMW was badly damaged after crashing into a tree early Monday morning.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Hayden Street in the Black Hills neighborhood of Grand Rapids, according to Grand Rapids Police.

After further investigating the situation, police discovered that the BMW and a second vehicle were both stolen.

Police did not report any injuries related to crash. They also did not reveal where the two vehicles were stolen from.

It is not clear if anyone was arrested in connection to the thefts.

Anyone with information should call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

