GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police in Grand Rapids are telling residents in a southeast community to stay in their homes while officers investigate a shooting.

According to the police department, the shooting happened in the area of Ardmore Street SE and Silver Avenue SE Friday afternoon. Police surrounded a home where officers were heard calling for someone to make an exit.

Neighbors in the area tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that about an hour ago they were outside and heard gunshots. They ran for cover.

Police are warning residents to stay in their homes. If needed, the police said to call 911 to be evacuated. Motorists should also avoid the area.

No other details were released from authorities.

