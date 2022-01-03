Policy changes approved to hold GRPD more accountable

The policy changes will allow community members to file complaints on misuse or overuse of surveillance technology.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Policy changes to hold the Grand Rapids Police Department more accountable were approved Monday.

The City of Grand Rapids and the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP worked together to revise an old surveillance policy — changing the way police get new surveillance technology.

When the police department requests new technology, a public hearing will be held with the city commission to evaluate how it could affect privacy and discrimination in the community.

The changes will allow community members to file complaints on misuse or overuse of surveillance technology. An annual report will also be required to show the impact of the new technology based on race, age and gender.

Under these policy revisions, the police department will have to file a report with the city four times a year outlining incidents where surveillance technology was used. A city public safety committee will have the power to strip the department of any technology following an audit.

The policy changes come after community members expressed concern about surveillance technology that the City of Grand Rapids was looking to purchase, saying that the technology could disproportionately affect Black communities in the city.

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington signed off on the policy changes.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.