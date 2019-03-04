GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department says two people suspected of defacing the grave sites of President Gerald R. Ford and First Lady Betty Ford last month have come forward.

According to police, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. GRPD was able to secure and release two photos from surveillance footage.

On Thursday, April 4, the police department said the two subjects in the surveillance footage came forward and are working with investigators.

GRPD says the case will be sent to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review.

