GRPD: Two men facing charges in October homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men face charges in a homicide from earlier this year, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The police department also identified the victim in the Oct. 6 incident as 35-year-old Romito James Jones. Jones was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Franklin St. SE. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

After several weeks investigating the incident, detectives issued warrants to two men on Tuesday, Dec. 22. GRPD said detectives were charging 18-year-old Jamarie Nicholus Bell and 26-year-old Shaquan Jaques Washington with open murder. Both suspects are also being charged with gang membership and felony firearm. Washington also faces a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

If convicted on the charges, GRPD said the men face life in prison.

Both men are being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility while awaiting arraignment.

Despite the arrests, investigators are still asking anyone with information to come forward. Contact detective at 616-456-3380 or through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

