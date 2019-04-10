GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department welcomed eighteen new officers to the force Thursday afternoon.

GRPD's oath of office ceremony took place at the police department's headquarters on Monroe Center Avenue.

According to a release from the City of Grand Rapids, seven recruits were hired in August through the city's certified police officer hiring process. Police officer candidates graduated from the police academy prior to applying.

Eleven more recruits were hired in April through its non-certified program. They were hired by the City of Grand Rapids and then attended and graduated from the Grand Valley State University Police Academy.

Last year, the police department added 14 new recruits to the force.

