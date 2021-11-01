GRPD: Woman seriously injured in Sunday night stabbing, suspect arrested

According to GRPD, a suspect was taken into custody. Officers say there is no danger to the public.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman received serious injuries in a Sunday night stabbing on the city’s south side.

Police say the incident happened around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Ionia Avenue SW and McConnel Street.

According to GRPD, a suspect was taken into custody. Officers say there is no danger to the public.

Details are currently limited, and information about the suspect’s identity has not been released. The events that led up to the stabbing are also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

