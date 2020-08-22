First GRPD officer killed in line of duty 125 years ago today

Detective George Powers was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 22, 1895.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first recorded death in Grand Rapids Police history happened 125 years ago Saturday, according to the GRPD.

The department posted on Facebook Saturday morning to commemorate the life and death of Detective George Powers, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 22, 1895.

According to the post, Powers was sent to the Union Train Depot on Bridge Street with three other detectives. They were attempting to locate two individuals who were suspects in a Fennville train robbery.

Powers located the suspects in one of the trains preparing to leave and pulled the train’s cord to let the other detectives know the suspects had been found. It was at this time that Powers was shot by one of the suspects, resulting in his death.

Four days later on Aug. 26, 1895, Powers’ alleged killer was shot and killed by deputies near McBain.

GRPD says Powers was married and had at least two children at the time of his death.

125 years later, GRPD’s Facebook post in memory of Powers’ says “We will never forget.”

