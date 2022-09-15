GRPL celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with music, books and more

The library has a jam-packed schedule full of educational and fun events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, including storytimes, live performances and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, Sept. 15 is the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, which aims to recognize and celebrate Hispanic culture and traditions. The Grand Rapids Public Library is offering a jam-packed schedule including presentations, crafts, storytimes, music and more.

The first event is a community conversation with social worker Elisa Pérez-Arellano, who will address the importance of involvement from Latinx parents. The discussion will be offered in Spanish. Those interested are encouraged to register. The event is Sept. 21 from 6-7:30 p.m.

On Sept. 30, the library will be hosting a classic Hispanic game day, featuring games like bingo, Loteria and trivia on Hispanic culture!

There will be two opportunities to hear live Hispanic music at the library. Cabildo, an alternative Latin rock band based in West Michigan, will perform on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. On Oct. 6, hear from Gabriel Estrada III and his mariachi band. Estrada started the first mariachi ensemble at Grand Rapids Community College and has received awards for his work in the West Michigan mariachi music community.

Fiesta Storytimes will be held on Oct. 3 and again on Oct. 20. There will be a bilingual book reading as well as Latino music, snacks and free children's books.

The full schedule of events includes many more opportunities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, something that branch manager Osvaldo Perez Rios said was intentional.

"We wanted to make sure that we tried to include as much as we could, that could represent the diverse Latino community in Grand Rapids," he said. "So we wanted to make sure that we included a little bit of everything in our program. And still, we are not able to cover everything. And so it's a very robust program."

While Hispanic Heritage Month ends on Oct. 15, GRPL has extended their programming through Nov. 3 to include the Day of the Dead Festival. The library is partnering with the Grand Rapids Dia de los Muertos Festival to hold the festival on Oct. 30 at Roosevelt Park. There will be traditional Latin American altars that honor loved ones who have died on display, as well as music, workshops, crafts and food.

Perez Rios says the event helps teach the community about Hispanic culture.

"Learning about other people's cultures allow us to grow as a person, to grow as a community together," he said. "And also to have an open, wider view of all the ways that people celebrate things and live their day to day."

