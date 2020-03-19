GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In response to COVID-19 and the closures caused by the virus, the Grand Rapids Public Library is offering a temporary e-card for those without a library card to access their digital resources.

In order to receive a temporary e-card, individuals must be over the age of 18 and live within Grand Rapids city limits.

A temporary e-card can be received by filling out a form found on GRPL's website.

e-card holders will have access to resources such as Overdrive, an eBook and audiobook library, Hoopla, a video service where card holders can stream up 10 items a month, and Kanopy, a documentary and film library.

For a full list of digital resources card holders with have access to visit the GRPL's website.

