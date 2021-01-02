GRPL's Taste of Soul returns for Black History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —
The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) has a myriad of events happening in February to celebrate Black History Month, including the Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase.
Four different Black-owned restaurant in Grand Rapids are part of the showcase, which starts on Feb. 21 and runs until Feb. 28.
Anyone interested in taking part can show their GRPL library card and receive $5 off their order.
Here's a look at which restaurants are participating:
40 Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-723-9770
Boston Soul Cafe
1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
616-214-7060
Daddy Pete’s BBQ
2921 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-426-8439
Taste of Africa
1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE Suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
616-617-6678
Only one discount per restaurant per household is allowed and each restaurant is limited is offering the Taste of Soul discount to the first 160 households.
Also, GRPL said to make sure you let the restaurant know that you will be using your library card for a $5 discount when you place your order.
