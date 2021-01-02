GRPL's Taste of Soul returns for Black History Month

Anyone interested in taking part can show their GRPL library card and receive $5 off their order at participating restaurants.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) has a myriad of events happening in February to celebrate Black History Month, including the Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase.

Four different Black-owned restaurant in Grand Rapids are part of the showcase, which starts on Feb. 21 and runs until Feb. 28.

Anyone interested in taking part can show their GRPL library card and receive $5 off their order.

Here's a look at which restaurants are participating:

40 Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

616-723-9770

Boston Soul Cafe

1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

616-214-7060

Daddy Pete’s BBQ

2921 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

616-426-8439

Taste of Africa

1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE Suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

616-617-6678

Only one discount per restaurant per household is allowed and each restaurant is limited is offering the Taste of Soul discount to the first 160 households.

Also, GRPL said to make sure you let the restaurant know that you will be using your library card for a $5 discount when you place your order.

