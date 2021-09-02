GRPL will hold its signature Black History Month event

Taste of Soul Sunday events will happen throughout February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each February, people across West Michigan have looked forward to this celebration of food, heritage and culture. The Grand Rapids Public Library's "Taste of Soul Sunday" has become one of the area's most popular events. This year, things will look a bit different.

"We knew when we started planning the program that Taste of Soul Sunday, which is typically what we do each year was not going to look like it did before the pandemic. I mean when we get into the library for Taste of Soul Sunday, we are jam packed. And, it is not the time for that right now. So, we knew you have to do something different," says Jeanessa Smith, adult services manager at the main branch and chair of the African American Heritage Committee.

Smith says during the pandemic, GRPL had huge success with its virtual programs and felt their signature Black History Month event could go virtual as well.

"We also thought, this is a good opportunity to stretch out what we've done in one day, over the course of the entire month," she said. "The program is kind of a de-constructed Taste of Soul Sunday, spread out through the month and we've added a couple of things to it. But, I'm finding that people are much more aware of what we're doing. So, I think that will translate into people who have not had the experience of this event, experiencing Black History Month at the library for the first time."

The 16th annual Taste of Soul Sunday may be de-constructed, but it has not lost its flavor. Patrons can expect to see favorite performers, speakers and activities, returning.

"But we are missing that food piece, that is such an integral part of African American culture, and a part of Taste Of Soul Sunday. So, what we did in order to partner with our local restaurants and to also provide our patrons with that taste that they're used to, we've offered discounts at a number of African American restaurants in the city," says Smith.

A lot of restaurants are having trouble this year with the shutdown and the lockdown, but we particularly were interested in our black-owned businesses and how they fared through the pandemic, so we thought this would be a really good way to partner with them to drive business."

Smith says the goal is this event has always been to "celebrate, black culture and heritage" and "to incorporate things that are empowering."

The format may have changed, but that mission has not. Click here for a list of events.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.