Grand Rapids Public Library has a history of connecting people in the community, as well as providing an environment that fosters learning. Communities constantly change and library leaders are always thinking of ways to meet the needs of those they serve.

Library Directory John McNaughton says they're in the heart of getting their strategic plan in place.

"We want to get as much community involvement as possible," said McNaughton. "Things are evolving and changing quickly so we're trying to get as much community input as possible to make sure we're serving the community as best as possible."

The library wants to hear the needs and interests of the community. If you'd like to be heard they're holding a community workshop tonight, Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the main library. There will be free food, free kids activities and door prizes.