GRPM to reopen carousel May 25

Major renovations required the carousel be taken apart and rebuilt. The renovations began in 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After five years, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's Spillman carousel is scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday, May 25.

The carousel, built in 1928, was closed for major renovations, including mechanical and electrical updates, organ repairs and the installation of 1,200 light bulbs. The renovations required the carousel to be taken apart and rebuilt.

Housed above the Grand River, the carousel has been ridden by hundreds of thousands of museum guests.

“The Spillman Carousel is a Grand Rapids treasure that began with a community-led initiative to purchase and bring it cross country to be a part of our Collections and the overall Museum experience. We are pleased that the major renovations are nearly complete and will ensure it will be enjoyed for generations to come. We look forward to welcoming back the community,” said Dale Robertson, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Public Museum. “We are grateful for the continued support of the Peter C. and Emajean Cook Foundation. Through their support, and many others, visitors are creating memories that last for lifetimes.”

The renovations also include efforts to make the carousel more inclusive. Bilingual signage, wheelchair ramps and additional communication for visitors with disabilities aim to make the carousel accessible for all guests.

While additional work will renovate the carousel fully, museum officials will swap out animals for restoration gradually to keep the carousel running through the remainder of the project.

Carousel rides are included with a ticket to the museum. Tickets are sold in time slots and can be purchased in advance here.

Museum members will have exclusive, early access to the carousel on Tuesday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

