GRPM holds Collections & Cocktails event

The museum has partnered with local furniture entities to present the displays after hours for the event.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every year, the Grand Rapids Public Museum hosts the Collections & Cocktails fundraiser to supports its large collection of artifacts.

This year, the fundraiser is centered around the Furniture Collection, an array of rare and innovative furniture pieces. The museum has partnered with local furniture entities to present the displays after hours for the Collections & Cocktails event.

The furniture collection can be seen online here, along with an online auction.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.