GRPM offering 50% off all memberships Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is participating in Cyber Monday by offering 50% off all memberships.

On Monday, Nov. 29, the deal will be in effect through 11:59 p.m. for various membership levels and gift memberships.

GRPM members get year-round benefits including free general admission and parking, free general admission to local cultural institutions and to 300 + museums and science centers nationwide, discounts on camps, programs, and in the GRPM’s Curiosity Shop, Cafe and more.

Benefits begin immediately. All members will receive a digital membership card upon completion of purchase. Sign up online here.

