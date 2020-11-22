GRPM offers new way to visit Santa this year

The Museum is now selling tickets for virtual Santa visits.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 may be changing the way we celebrate the holidays this year, but some traditions must go on.

That’s why the Grand Rapids Public Museum is making it even easier this season to spend some quality time with Santa. The Museum is now selling tickets for virtual Santa visits.

Those interested can purchase tickets for one of two options: A 10 minute Zoom call with Santa or a personalized video message from him.

Zoom calls are $35 now through Dec. 13. After that, Dec. 14 through 21, the calls will be $45. Downloadable video messages are $30 now through Dec. 13.

More information can be found here.

