GRPM to host EatPlayGrow program, teach kids about nutrition and healthy habits

The Saturday classes will begin on April 3 and will incorporate art-making, storytelling, music and movement activities for fun and hands-on lessons.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is partnering with Cherry Health – Westside Health Center to host the EatPlayGrow program, which uses an evidence-based curriculum to teach young children, typically under the age of five, and their caregivers about nutrition and healthy habits.

The Saturday classes will begin on April 3 and will incorporate art-making, storytelling, music and movement activities for fun and hands-on lessons. Instructors will also incorporate the Museum’s exhibits, artifacts and specimens to make direct connections to lessons.

“This program is an excellent opportunity for younger students to learn about the importance of healthy lifestyle choices, while also exploring the Museum’s artifacts and exhibits to make connections to the curriculum,” said Rob Schuitema, the GRPM’s director of public programs. “With the small-group class offerings, families will enjoy being immersed into the Museum setting, while learning important messages.”

Classes will be held in small group settings at the Museum, at either 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m., for one hour, with eight weeks of class options and changing topics.

Class Offerings:

April 3: My 5 Senses

Students use their five senses to learn how to understand their bodies’ nutritional and physical needs.

April 10: Fabulous Fruits

Students learn the importance of incorporating fruit into their daily lifestyle.

April 17: Move to the Beat

Students learn about the heart and keeping it healthy through music, rhythm, and physical activity.

April 24: I Love My Veggies

Students learn the importance of eating vegetables every day.

May 1: Dem Bones

Students are introduced to the skeletal system and importance of calcium.

May 8: Healthy Beverages

Students discover the benefits of drinking healthy beverages instead of soda and sweetened drinks.

May 15: Smart Sleep

Students learn that developing a healthy sleep routine is an important part of a healthy lifestyle.

May 22: Energy Balance

Students learn what it takes to attain a healthy weight through balancing energy in, with energy output.

Registration is required and is free to children. A parent or guardian is required to attend with the child and must purchase a ticket. Registrants must sign up for each class individually. Tickets must be reserved in advance at grpm.org.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.