GRPM unveils new technology for blind, low vision visitors

Visitors to the GRPM can download the app and begin using the service during their visit for free.

Wednesday, The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced the implementation of 'Aira' to help make the museum more accessible for blind and low vision visitors.

The app-based technology connects people who are blind or have low vision to highly trained agents to guide them through the museum. The Aira agent will customize the experience to what the visitor or Explorer is interested in seeing and learning, reading labels and explaining the details of the artifacts and information around them.

Visitors to the GRPM can download the app and begin using the service during their visit for free.

“The Grand Rapids Public Museum is proud to continue to expand access to the Museum for members of the community who are blind or low vision, unlocking an independent experience,” said Dale Robertson, President & CEO of the GRPM.

“By partnering with Aira to offer this free access to anyone visiting the GRPM, we are continuing to ensure the Museum is as accessible and inclusive to the broadest population.”

For more information or to begin your visit to the GRPM, visit grpm.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.