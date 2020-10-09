GRPM launches virtual space series amid planetarium closure

Chaffee Planetarium staff will host interactive presentations on Zoom, once a month through December, covering a variety of space topics.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we see the state take more steps to reopen, theaters remain shuttered. That includes the planetarium at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

In an effort to fill that void, GRPM is offering a new virtual series.

Exploring space is now just a click away, through virtual Backyard Stargazing meet-ups, starting Thursday evening.

GRPM’s Chaffee Planetarium staff will host interactive presentations, webinar-style, on Zoom. Participants will not be on camera.

There are four virtual meet-ups, happening once a month through December.

The first kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, and explores missions to Mars, along with a Q&A section.

Future topics include the OSIRIS-REx Mission, the Orion Nebula and traveling to Andromeda.

Although GRPM reopened in July, they saw a demand for more science and space programming.

“Hopefully the planetarium will open between now and the end of the calendar year, but if it doesn't we'll continue to offer these programs,” said Kate Kocienski, a spokesperson for GRPM. “We're trying to think about how we continue to have digital programming, that's available for people who can't travel to the museum, even when all of our services have reopened.”

It’s $2 for members and $4 for the public to buy the link, and it works for your whole household. Tickets can be purchased on GRPM’s website. Then the museum will email your link the afternoon before the meetup.

Also keep in mind a popular exhibit is closing at the end of the month. Bodies Revealed wraps up Saturday 27. But there is a new one to look forward to soon. Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost begins September 26th.

GRPM is also planning to launch more virtual programs over the next few days. Keep an eye out for cooking classes, and live streams of organ concerts at the museum.

