GRPS announces another half-day on Friday due to heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced there will be another half-day on Friday, Aug. 27 due to hot weather conditions.

Athletic practices will not be impacted by the shortened day.

Heat has impacted multiple area schools; Wyoming, Jenison, Grand Haven, Rockford and Muskegon announced similar shortened schedules earlier this week.

