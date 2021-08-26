GRPS announces another half-day on Friday due to heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced there will be another half-day on Friday, Aug. 27 due to hot weather conditions.
Athletic practices will not be impacted by the shortened day.
Heat has impacted multiple area schools; Wyoming, Jenison, Grand Haven, Rockford and Muskegon announced similar shortened schedules earlier this week.
The half-day bell schedule can be found here.
