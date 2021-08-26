x
Local News

GRPS announces another half-day on Friday due to heat

Athletic practices will not be impacted by the shortened day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced there will be another half-day on Friday, Aug. 27 due to hot weather conditions.

Heat has impacted multiple area schools; Wyoming, Jenison, Grand Haven, Rockford and Muskegon announced similar shortened schedules earlier this week.

The half-day bell schedule can be found here.

Keep up to date on West Michigan weather conditions here.

