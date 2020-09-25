'We are one Grand Rapids family': GRPS responds to grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor's case

Breonna Taylor was a former Grand Rapids Public Schools student and graduate of Kelloggsville High School.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Kentucky grand jury indicted one of the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor's case for "wanton endangerment" on Wednesday. No one was charged in Taylor's death.

The three charges against former Louisville detective Brett Hankison, who was fired prior to the charges, stem from his shooting into a neighboring apartment.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and officer Myles Cosgrove were "justified" in their use of force due to Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, firing first. Walker said he believed they were intruders when he shot one officer in the leg.

Cameron said through his office's monthslong investigation it was determined Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor. She was shot at least five times.

Taylor's death, which happened in March, has received national attention.

Taylor was a Grand Rapids native. She was a former Grand Rapids Public School student and graduated from Kelloggsville High School. Much of Taylor's extended family remains in the Grand Rapids area and have demanded justice for her death, as has several cities around the nation where multiple protests have happened. Her family has said justice would mean the arrests of all three officers involved.

On Thursday, Grand Rapids Public School released a statement saying in part the district mourns her death and empathizes with the anger that accompanies the grand jury decision.

"Grand Rapids Public Schools recognizes that the Grand Jury’s decision directly impacts our GRPS family and the community at large," GRPS' statement read. "We want our community to know that we too mourn Breonna’s premature death and deeply empathize with the pain, confusion, and anger that accompanies the Grand Jury’s decision."



"We are again reminded of the need and urgency to continue our commitment to addressing issues of inequity and social injustice, as well as our stance that our students be educated on issues impacting the social and emotional landscapes of their lives," the statement continued.

"We understand the importance of expressing that we stand with our students, families, and the family of Breonna Taylor. We are one Grand Rapids family."

