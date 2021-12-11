GRPS closing for 2 ‘COVID Wellness Days' in December

According to the district, the wellness days are scheduled for Dec. 3 and 10. ­

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Public School is closing twice in December for COVID Wellness Days.

According to the district, the wellness days are scheduled for Dec. 3 and 10. They announced the closures on Facebook Monday, the first day that the district is hosting vaccine clinics in its schools.

The clinics are being held most weekdays through Dec. 17, with time off around the Thanksgiving holiday. An a.m. and p.m. session will take place each day.

According to GRPS, 336 students and 98 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes resumed.

