After backpack ban, Grand Rapids Public Schools mulls other safety options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Less than a week after putting a backpack ban into place, Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is exploring other options to help keep children safe.

School leaders put a ban on backpacks through the rest of the school year after staff found a loaded handgun in the backpack of a third grader at Stocking Elementary.

This was the fourth gun found this school year at GRPS.

School administrators said there are 15 metal detectors in use across the district, mostly at high schools.

The district is considering the option of buying more metal detectors and is borrowing detectors from neighboring school districts.

School leaders are also reviewing the option of allowing students to use clear backpacks, and adding more security cameras as well.

The last day of school is on Friday, June 9. Larry Johnson, Grand Rapids Public Schools Chief of Staff & Executive Director of Public Safety, says that they will discuss the ban over the summer before making any policy changes for the upcoming school year.

GRPS said this is the fourth gun confiscated from a student in one of the district’s schools this academic year alone. In three of the four incidents, the weapons were found in backpacks.

Last week, Attorney General Dana Nessel visited Grand Rapids Public Schools district headquarters to talk about safety.

Nessel suggested that state gun reform like safe storage laws and red flag laws could help to counter the trend we've seen at GRPS.

She also urged gun owners, particularly those with young children, to come into compliance, secure their weapons before the storage law comes into effect. The hope is to stop the next incident before it occurs.

"Safe and secure storage," Nessel said. "It's so basic. If you are a firearm owner, if you have that gun in a place where minors are regularly found or can be expected, you have to secure it safely, in a manner where children can't harm themselves or others."

Nessel went on to say gun locks are available through your local law enforcement office, like the Grand Rapids Police Department.

