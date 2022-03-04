GRPS employees receive goodie baskets for National Employee Appreciation Day

School principals will distribute the baskets to all school employees, featuring goodies from local businesses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, March 4 is National Employee Appreciation Day! To recognize their staff, the Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) Foundation organized goodie basket gifts for all school employees.

School principals will distribute the baskets to employees, with goodies from local businesses. The baskets include:

Donuts, apples and cider from Robinette’s

Popcorn from Mosby's

Inspirational stickers from Shannon Cohen

Coffee, snack mix and nuts from Ferris Coffee

Nutrition bars and wellness gummies from Amway

In addition, the baskets will have fun giveaways like Griffins tickets.

For GRPS Foundation CEO Stephanie Adams, these holidays give them a chance to recognize the dedicated employees in the GRPS district.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all you do every single day for our scholars,” Adams said in a release.

Many organizations across West Michigan and the U.S. are recognizing their staff through National Employee Appreciation Day.

