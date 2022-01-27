GRPS to host School Choice Expo & Snow Spectacular

This is an opportunity for families to learn about all 44 neighborhood and theme schools in the district.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parents of students at Grand Rapids Public Schools now have a second chance to learn more about what the district has to offer.

Thursday (Jan.27) is the School Choice Expo and Snow Spectacular event.

It will be inside the City High Middle School gym beginning at 4:30 p.m.

This is an opportunity for families to learn about all 44 neighborhood and theme schools, at a fun event that includes free food, games, and giveaways.

Parents and students will get to meet the principals and staff from these schools and ask questions about the schools they are interested in.

This is the second school choice expo of the school year, with the family harvest fest held in the fall.

Applications will close the first week of February and while technically you can apply after the deadline, school officials say the sooner you apply, the better.

“So even if they don't get their application in on time, there they can still apply afterward but the seats are more limited by that time because we have already made selections from the first round and this is considered the second round of selections. So people can still apply for the remainder of the year, but they just know the options are more limited," said GRPS Communications Coordinator Javier Cervantes.

Applications can be filled out online.

They’re available in many different languages.

If you need help filling out an application you can also contact the school district directly at 616-819-2149 or communications@grps.org.

