Grand Rapids Public Schools go virtual through Jan. 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Friday evening they've decided to move the Return to Learn (hybrid in-person/virtual instructional options) implementation date to Tuesday, Jan. 19 for all students in grades PK-8. Students in grades 9-12 will remain 100% virtual until otherwise advised by state or county health authorities. In a press release, GRPS stated, "As a result of the date change, all students will remain 100% virtual from Monday, January 4 to Friday, January 15 with the same scheduling format as first semester."

GRPS continued to say they hope this is the last time they have to face this sort of delay. Their utmost priority is the health of their students and staff and they will continue to follow state and local guidance to keep children safe.



The decision was based on the data measured in the COVID-19 Metrics Dashboard, the Kent County Health Department’s “Risk of Transmission in Schools” framework and their recent warning that some schools should remain 100% virtual for the first two weeks in January due to the projected spread of COVID-19 over the holidays.



As with everything related to COVID-19, these plans are subject to change based on any new state or county epidemic orders that may be announced between now and Jan. 19.