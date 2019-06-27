GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - To wrap up 55 years with Grand Rapids Public Schools, the district held a special retirement open house for Teresa Weatherall Neal.

Weatherall Neal announced her retirement September 2018, after having spent seven years transforming the district -- increasing graduation rates, creating and reopening schools and decreasing absenteeism.

On Thursday, June 27, the district held a special event for Weatherall Neal at the Downtown Market.

The district has been searching for a new superintendent since Weatherall Neal announced her retirement last year. At one point, the search was narrowed down to two candidates in April 2019, but decided to go with neither, starting the search over. The school board appointed Dr. Ron Gorman as interim superintendent while the search continues.

