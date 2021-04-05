GRPS hosting vaccine clinics for students and their parents, guardians

Throughout the week, three different clinics are being held.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Public Schools is partnering with Walgreens and the Kent County Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccines to its students and their parents and guardians.

Throughout the week, three different clinics are being held:

May 12: Ottawa Hills High School gymnasium, 2-8 p.m.

Ottawa Hills High School gymnasium, 2-8 p.m. May 13: Innovation Central High School gymnasium, 2-8 p.m.

Innovation Central High School gymnasium, 2-8 p.m. May 14: Union High School gymnasium, 2-8 p.m.

Students 16 years and older are invited to the clinics, but those 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Students 18 and older must have proof of age.

The clinics are by appointment only and can be made by scanning QR codes here.

