GRPS recognizes Teachers of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They are known for their passion, knowledge and leadership, and now the Grand Rapids Public School District has honored their Teachers of the Year.

Three teachers received the awards at Monday night’s school board meeting. They are second grade teacher Jill Niewiadomski, sixth and seventh grade teacher Sherri Kraai and Union High School teacher Nicole Durso.

Teachers are nominated by GRPS staff members, and a committee uses a detailed rating system to determine the winners.

“Surprised," said Niewiadomski of the award.

"Honored, and so humbled and so blessed," added Kraai.

"Yeah, absolutely grateful,” said Durso.

Each Teacher of the Year received a $1,000 cash prize and a plaque.

