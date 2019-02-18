GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public School officials said Monday that both state and federal agencies will launch an investigation to determine why the presence of asbestos was not detected earlier at North Park Montessori.

"We think that it is very important that somebody from the outside takes a look at this," said GRPS Chief of Staff and Executive Director Larry Johnson.

The United States EPA along with Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services and a number of other state agencies have asked the district to stop cleaning crews from working at the school on Cheney Avenue until the investigation is complete.

"We are looking at weeks for the proper amount of time for extensive sampling to be done and for the review and analysis of that sampling to be done" said John Helmholdt, a spokesperson for the district.

In a press conference Saturday, GRPS officials said that a construction worker brought it to the district's attention. The initial notice went out to students, staff and parents on Friday evening, alerting them to the possibility of asbestos exposure. GRPS officials believed the possible exposure would have happened over the last six weeks, but the district later clarified that construction had been ongoing since November.

Helmholdt said the school has been in the process of replacing the heating system and adding an air conditioning system, which required the replacement of windows and work in the school's boiler room. Helmholdt said there were steps taken to abate asbestos in both of those cases.

"The protocol was being followed in the example of the boiler room and the window removal... where the breakdown occurred was in the cutting and the drilling of the plaster," Helmholdt explained Monday.

Preliminary testings done over the weekend by Micro Air Inc., came back negative for asbestos, but Helmholdt said they plan to do 75 to 80 more samples, per the federal standard, once the third party investigation is concluded.

The district said “Little” North Park Montessori at Wellerwood will remain open as this facility was not impacted by the construction-related issues. Meanwhile, the more than 350 students who attend North Park's grade school will now be moved to GRPS University at 1400 Fuller Avenue NE.

"My focus has been the last 72 hours. I literally stayed in the building all night last night making sure we would be ready to open," Johnson said of the district's quick work at GRPS University.

"Just imagine opening up a school in a matter of three days."

Mike Muyskens, a parent of two North Park students, said he is just trying not to scare his children too much until he knows more.

"It's kind of scary. The unknown, and what could be down the line health-wise for my kids," Muyskens said.

He said he has faith in GRPS to pull together and create a new school for students, but he says that is the least of their worries at this point.

Johnson said he knows there's lengthy investigation ahead, but he wants everyone to focus now on opening up a new school by Wednesday. Students did not have class Monday nor will they on Tuesday.

The district will host an open house at GRPS University on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to address further concerns and familiarize students with their new temporary campus.

The district is advising parents with health concerns to contact the Kent County Health Department or their primary care doctor.

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.

