Mother of GRPS student upset by racially charged comments made by teacher

Grand Rapids Public Schools confirms the teacher was disciplined after investigation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A mother of a Grand Rapids Public Schools student is upset to hear her daughter's teacher has returned to the classroom after making inappropriate comments to students.

Dawn Hunderman's daughter is in sixth grade at Dickinson Academy. She says in January, her daughter came home crying after her teacher told students to "get their cotton-picking hands off the wall."

Hunderman's daughter is half Black and took offense to the comment both for herself and others in the classroom.

"I'm utterly destroyed," says Hunderman. "These kids have a hard enough time as it is day-to-day when they, you know, get out into the real world, let alone the people that are supposed to be guiding you on a daily basis in their adolescent years making comments."

A spokesperson for GRPS says "We received several complaints about a teacher who made inappropriate comments in the classroom. We thoroughly investigated this situation and disciplinary action was taken."

Hunderman says this is not the first comment of this nature. Her daughter also says the teacher told students "you're never going to believe she's Black".

Hunderman says the teacher was suspended for a brief period of time but returned to teach again recently. She has had conversations with the school's principal and believes the teacher should never have been allowed to come back.

