GRPS to host back to school safety conference following mask mandate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools administration is hosting a press conference on back to school safety on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

The conference follows the school system’s announcement last week that all students and staff are required to wear masks indoors.

The mandate was a topic of controversy for parents of GRPS students. Groups in support and opposition gathered outside the Kent County Health Department after the announcement.

The press conference will be led by Dr. Leadriane Roby, superintendent of schools, Larry Johnson, chief of staff director of public safety and school security and Bruce Grant, director and dean of transportation.

It will be held at Rev. Lyman S. Parks Administration Building in Grand Rapids.

