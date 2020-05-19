GRPS to host virtual graduation ceremonies

The ceremonies will take place June 3, 4 and 5, and each one will be streamed on the GRPS Youtube Channel and the district and high school Facebook pages.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) has decided to host virtual graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremonies will take place June 3, 4 and 5, and each one will be streamed on the GRPS Youtube Channel and the district and high school Facebook pages.

“High school graduation is an important milestone in our students’ lives,” said Interim Superintendent Ronald Gorman. “Although nothing will ever compare to in-person graduation ceremonies, virtual ceremonies will give us the opportunity to highlight your accomplishments until we can celebrate in-person with all of our families and friends in attendance.”

The schedule for the ceremonies is listed below:

C.A. Frost Environment Science Middle High School: Wednesday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Innovation Central and Grand Rapids Montessori High Schools: Wednesday, June 3 at 7 p.m.

City High Middle School: Thursday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Ottawa Hills High School: Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy: Friday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Union High School: Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

GRPS plans to celebrate the class of 2020 in person at a later date.

