GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In an effort to support the growing tourism industry in Michigan, Grand Rapids Public Schools will now offer a new college-career prep academy.

The academy of Hospitality and Tourism will open in the fall of 2019 at Ottawa Hills High School, starting with grade 9. It will grow each year until it is grades 9-12.

The school will offer career-themed education that incorporates industry practices.

Industry leaders will also serve on the advisory board.

"10 years ago, we had just shy of 7,000 hotel rooms in our Kent County Area, and by the middle of next year we'll be nearly 9,000." says Doug Small from Experience Grand Rapids. "You add on top of that all the new restaurants, attractions and other infrastructure in tourism and you see exactly why we need a program like this."

As with all academies at GRPS, you must apply. The deadline is January 31 to attend in the inaugurual fall class.

Parents can learn more at the School Choice Expo & Fall Harvest Festival on Thursday, October 18 from 4-6 p.m. at Gerald R. Ford Academic Center.

