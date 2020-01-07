GRPS welcomes new superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby

GRPS took to YouTube to welcome Dr. Roby to the district.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, Grand Rapids Public Schools welcomed its new superintendent.

Dr. Leadriane Roby, former assistant superintendent at Richfield Public Schools in Minnesota, was offered the position in late February. After getting final approval from the school board, she was hired.

GRPS took to YouTube Wednesday afternoon to welcome Dr. Roby to the district. Dr. Ron Gorman has served as a interim superintendent the last year.

In the video, Dr. Roby thanks the teachers and staff who have been on the front lines and have shown their dedication to the the schools and the students.

"Thank you first of all GRPS community for your warm welcome, I am so excited to be here," Roby said.

The district has been trying to find a replacement for former superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal after she announced her retirement in September of 2018. Roby was chosen after two extensive searches.

Roby has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Minnesota, a Master of Arts in Education Administration from Saint Mary’s of Minnesota, a K-12 Educational Licensure from Saint Mary’s of Minnesota, and a Ph.D. in K-12 Educational Leadership, Research, and Technology from Western Michigan University.

