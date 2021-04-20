GR's micro-local business enterprise program improves equity in river restoration

The newly registered businesses account for a 57% increase since July. Many of the businesses are minority- and woman-owned.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids launched its Micro-Local Business Enterprise (MLBE) registration program in July 2020. Since launching, the program has created a more equitable pool of businesses seeking Grand River (Owashtanong) restoration contracts.

The MLBE program currently has 77 total companies across 34 industries including construction, landscaping and tourism. The newly registered businesses account for a 57% increase since July. Many of the businesses are minority- and woman-owned.

The program’s primary goals include:

Ensuring future restoration of the Grand River embeds racial and economic equity principles in the water and along the riverbanks

Decreasing systemic barriers and registering minority- or woman-owned firms on the City's MLBE list

Encouraging local jobs and wealth creation

Creating opportunities for capacity building within City partner agencies Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses (GRABB) and West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (WMHCC)

“It has been exciting to see this important program grow over the last nine months,” said Alvin Hills IV, the City’s Business Developer. “Not only will these businesses have access to bid on river restoration projects, they can also view and bid on City-led projects across Grand Rapids.”

