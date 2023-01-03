'Guardian angels' comfort family of 4 on roadside after head-on crash in Muskegon

A couple was driving home from a family party with their toddler and baby in the back seat when a car jumped the median and hit them head-on.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A family of four was hit by a wrong way driver in Muskegon. They say a couple of 'guardian angels' appeared on the roadside and comforted them.

Nate and Kathleen Ayers were heading home from a family Christmas party on New Year's Day at 1 a.m. with their three-year-old, Gideon, and 11-month-old, Gwen, safely buckled in the backseat.

They were driving east on Seaway when a truck hopped the median and hit their 2014 Nissan Murano head-on.

Their car turned the opposite direction in the crash and was totaled. While Nate and Kathleen suffered a few cuts from broken glass, their kids were thankfully uninjured.

Nate explained how terrifying it was the moment after the crash when he didn't hear either of his children. When they turned to check on them, their daughter was somehow still asleep. Their toddler, unharmed, only had one question: "what happened?".

Kathleen took the kids to the side of the road while Nate worked with police to answer questions about the crash. She says she turned around, and a couple "appeared" at the scene of the crash to comfort them.

A woman held the baby and rocked her while she fussed, while Kathleen kept her toddler busy. The couple stayed until family members arrived to pick up them and drive them home.

Later that day, the Ayers took to Facebook to find their mystery saviors.

"It was a stressful time and the shock/adrenaline were very present," Kathleen wrote. "My husband and I are just trying to reach out to see if we can maybe go a little further to be able to thank them."

With the help of a Grand Haven community group, they found the couple — David Sumner and Catherine Kloska, who were driving to their Norton Shores home nearby when they saw the crash.

They say an indescribable instinct caused them to pull over and help the family, which could stem from their own family of four daughters and two grandkids.

The Ayers say it's heartwarming to find good people in their community, and they were immensely thankful for their support in one of the scariest moments of their lives.

Police say there was no alcohol in the wrong-way driver's system, but they are still awaiting blood test results to see if he was under the influence.

"I don't know what will happen with insurance, the other driver," Nate wrote on Facebook, "But, I do know that my kids are sound asleep in their beds without a scratch on them... and I am eternally grateful for that."

