Complete guide to the 2023 Metro Cruise

New this year to the Metro Cruise are three "Pit Stop" locations featuring car clubs, food vendors, Metro Cruise merchandise vendors and entertainment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Metro Cruise is taking over 28th Street for its 18th year at the end of August.

This year, the cruise is looking to be bigger than ever with the addition of three "Pit Stop" locations along 28th Street.

The locations are in addition to the two main event locations at Roger's Plaza and the Woodland Mall.

“There are now more ways than ever to enjoy your favorite auto event. Based on feedback from the community and a desire to reach more people, [Pit Stop] sites will be much smaller than the Main Event sites, which will continue at Woodland Mall and the original Rogers Plaza site," says Brandon Simmons, Event Director.

The Metro Cruise takes place on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26. The official times for the event are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, but it isn't unusual to see classic cars cruising down 28th Street all weekend long.

The two main event locations are back again for 2023 with all sorts of food, music, events and attractions.

Roger's Plaza Metro Cruise Main Event Location

The original main event location is back again with lots of events, entertainment and attractions. Roger's Plaza will feature lots of different food options from vendor booths and food trucks.

Music

Friday 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Pleasure Towne

Friday 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. - Rock Shop

Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - EPCYA

Saturday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Hark Up!

Saturday 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. - Mark Lavengood

Events and Attractions

DYNO area - All event hours

Free shuttle courtesy of The Rapid - All event hours

Kids custom coloring sheets, rock decorating, wooden car and birdhouse building - All event hours

Miss Metro Cruise Finale competition - Saturday from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

Paintball Tunnel - All event hours

Q&A with Dave Shuten and Steve Sturim - Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.

Wyoming High School Color Guard and Drumline - Saturday from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Woodland Mall Metro Cruise Main Event Location

The Woodland Mall is back again for its second year as another main event location for the 2023 Metro Cruise. Woodland Mall will feature lots of different food options from vendor booths and food trucks.

Music

Friday 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Pinter Whitnick

Friday 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. - Kitten & the Tonics

Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Price Project

Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. - To be determined

Events and Attractions

30-foot climbing wall - All event hours

Airbrush artist demonstrations and displays - All event hours

Car Smash - All event hours

Jaws of Life demonstration - Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kids custom coloring sheets, rock decorating, wooden car and birdhouse building - All event hours

RC Car building and racing - All event hours

Smoke House demo by Grand Rapids Fire Department - Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Dream Wheels Red Carpet Show - Saturday from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Vendor Stamps! Scavenger Hunt - All event hours

Below is a guide to each of the Pit Stop locations at this year's cruise.

Oakestown-Borgman Metro Cruise Pit Stop

The West Michigan Mustang Club will be set up at the Oakestown-Borgman Pit Stop location with food, entertainment and more.

Food

Beer tent with beer, cider and mead from Adesanya Mead and Brewery

Taqueria el Mariachi

Red Hot GR

Being Cheesy

Yolee’s Ice Cream

Entertainment

2024 Mustang Dark Horse Display

Metro-Merch for sale

Free collector car parking (2 hour)

Lawn games for kids and adults – cornhole, ladder ball, giant Connect 4

More to be announced

Betten Baker Grandville Metro Cruise Pit Stop

The Miata Owners of West Michigan, Camaros of Michigan and Low Riders car clubs will be set up at the Betten Baker Grandville Pit Stop location with food, entertainment and more.

Food

La Familia Jalisco

Fat Guys Burgers food truck

Rock & Rollin’ Frozen Treats

Entertainment

Metro-Merch for sale

Free collector car parking (2 hour)

Classics for sale – The only official Metro Cruise site with collector cars for sale

Live Music – Trakaleros de la Tigra, playing on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kid's activities and entertainment

Cascade Retail Center Metro Cruise Pit Stop

The West Michigan SAAB Club and Great Lakes Region Volvo Club of America car clubs will be set up at the Cascade Retail Center Pit Stop location with food, entertainment and more.

Food

J-Harvey’s BBQ

One more to be announced

Entertainment

Metro-Merch for sale

Collector Car parking – First come, first served, no fees or reservations

More to be announced

Learn more about the event at 28thStreetMetroCruise.org.

