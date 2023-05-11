24 guinea pigs found wandering in Grand Haven, now at Harbor Humane

The guinea pigs will be held at the shelter for four days before they are adopted out.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — It's guinea be a busy week! Harbor Humane Society in West Olive is asking for help after taking in 24 guinea pigs that were found roaming Grand Haven.

On Wednesday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office received a call saying the guinea pigs were wandering in the road at 138th Avenue and Green Street. The caller put as many guinea pigs as they could into a box and deputies dropped them off at Harbor Humane.

The shelter is now looking for monetary donations and pet supplies to help support the guinea pigs. Special food, treats, hay and toys are needed. Anyone wanting to donate supplies can either drop them off at Harbor Humane or order them through the shelter's Amazon or Chewy wish lists.

The guinea pigs will be held at the shelter for four days before they are adopted out.

To make donations, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.